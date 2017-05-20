PM Narendra Modi to visit Kutch on Monday, to inaugurate Narmada canal pumping station, projects at Kandla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express Photo)

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will inaugurate a pumping station on Kutch Branch Canal of Narmada project near Bhachau town in Kutch district and will also lay foundation stone of six projects worth around Rs1,000 crore of Kandla Port Trust (KPT) on Monday. This will be PM’s second visit to Kutch and fourth in Saurashtra-Kutch region in less than a year as state gears up for election.

Modi will land at Bhuj airport and will then fly to Gandhidham on board a helicopter on Monday afternoon. The PM will lay the foundation stone of Babasaheb Ambedkar Convention Centre in Gandhidham. The KPT will construct the convention centre at the cost of Rs 15.26 crore. Modi will also lay foundation stones of cargo berths No.14 and 16 at Kandla port. These two berths will be built at the cost of Rs 253 crore and Rs 278 crore respectively. He will also break the ceremonial ground for a Rs 233 crore railway over-bridge proposed to be constructed at SAL junction in Gandhidham. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of mechanical work worth Rs 122 crore for mechanised handling of fertiliser at Kandla port. He will also hand over papers for purchasing two mobile harbour cranes for the Kandla port. These cranes will be purchased at the cost of Rs 94 crore. The PM is also scheduled to address a public gathering in Gandhidham.

From Gandhidham, Modi will fly to Bhachau and dedicate to public a pumping station constructed on the Kutch Branch Canal of the Narmada project. After inaugurating the pumping station, the PM will address a large public meeting near the pumping station itself.

The pumping house has been constructed at the cost of Rs 148 crore and it will lift water 18 metre high and flow it in the KBC section going towards Anjar and further to Mandvi. “The Bhachua pumping station will pump water till the tail of the KBC. The KBC will tail at Modkuba village of Mandvi taluka of Kutch. The total length of the KBC is 357 kilometres out of which construction has been completed by and large for 266 kilometres. As of know, water will go up to Anjar, some 36 km downstream Bhachau,” B Srinivasan, superintending engineer of KBC told The Indian Express on Saturday.

KBC is part of the the Narmad dam project. It originates from Narmada main canal in Banakantha, passes through Patan and crosses the Little Runn of Kutch before arriving near Rapar in eastern Kutch. Three pumping stations have been constructed on the KBC. There are pumping stations at Manjuvas and Nani Hamirpar villages in Rapar and the third one has been constructed near Bhachau town. Srinivasan said that with commissioning of the third pumping station, Narmada water will be available for irrigating crops on around 60,000 hectare of land in in Kutch district. The entire KBC chain is expected to cost Rs 1,500 crorem say officers.

“A 23-km stretch of KBC passes through Kutch Desert Wildlife Sanctuary. Environmental clearance for this stretch was pending for a long time. Finally, we got the clearance in January 2016 and the work has been completed now, making it possible to pump water till Bhachau and onward to Mandvi,” the superintending engineer further said.

Kutch is an arid district and the arrival of Narmada water is expected to revolutionise agriculture and also meet drinking water needs of the border district.

The Narmada water had reached up to Rapar, around 144 km from the origin of KBC, in April, 2015. Rapar is just about 45 km downstream from there. But the lack of environment clearance delayed the progress of the work, officers of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL), the state government undertaking which is executing the Narmada dam project say.

“From Bhachau, the canal goes around 168 km further towards Mandvi. Work of about 100 km is in progress in patches. We expect to complete the entire canal work by July last year,” added Srinivasan.

This will be Modi’s second visit to Kutch after becoming PM. He had visited the White Desert in December 2015 for conference of director generals of police. But this will be his fourth visit to Saurashtra-Kutch region in less than a year. This will also be third project related to Narmada that the PM will dedicated to public since August last year. He had inagurated two phases of Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation Yojna (SAUNI) in Jamnagar last year and in Botad last month. Incidentally, state Assembly elections are due later this year.

