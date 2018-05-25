PM Narendra Modi to visit Indonesia, Singapore on May 29

In Singapore, Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Singapore counterpart and deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-la dialogue. (File) In Singapore, Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Singapore counterpart and deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-la dialogue. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a five-day visit on May 29 to Indonesia and Singapore, two of India’s strategically key partners in the region, with an aim to deepen defence ties, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

Announcing the visit, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said a slew of agreements, including those in areas of defence and security, are expected to be inked during the visit to these two countries, which are members of powerful regional grouping ASEAN.

India and Indonesia are likely to sign a pact on defence cooperation as a similar agreement inked years ago had expired. Secretary (East) in the MEA Preeti Saran said the Prime Minister will arrive in Indonesia on May 29 and will leave for a three-day visit to Singapore from there on May 31.

In Singapore, Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Singapore counterpart and deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-la dialogue which is expected to be attended by top leaders from several important countries.

