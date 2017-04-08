PM Narendra Modi to visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli on April 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli on April 17 during which he will address a public rally and inaugurate development works. Modi will lay foundation stone of some projects and distribute assistance to beneficiaries of government welfare schemes, the Administration of UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli said in a release on Saturday.

On the occasion, around 21,000 beneficiaries will receive help kits under different schemes, said Daman and Diu Publicity Secretary Vikram Singh Malik.

The beneficiaries will include those covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Aawas Yojana, among others.

Also, appointment letters will be given to youths who were provided jobs during a `Rozgar Mela’ organised recently and title deeds will be distributed to tribals under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, Malik said.

The rally will be held at Lions English School in Silvassa in the afternoon.

Modi is scheduled to arrive at Surat in South Gujarat on April 16 evening.

His programmes the next day also include inauguration of a Rs 400-crore hospital in Surat run by a welfare trust, a cattle feed plant and an ice-cream facility of Surat District Co-operative Milk Producers Union at Bajipura village in Tapi district.

The PM will inaugurate phase-1 of an irrigation project at Botad in Saurashtra, and also the lay foundation stone for phase-2 of the scheme.

The scheme, Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI), envisages filling 115 dams in the parched Saurashtra region by diverting floodwaters overflowing from the Sardar Sarovar Dam across the Narmada river.

This is Modi’s second visit to his home state this year. On March 8, he addressed a convention of women sarpanch at Gandhinagar.

