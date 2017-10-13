PM Narendra Modi to visit Bihar tomorrow: Here’s the schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on Saturday to address the Centenary Celebrations of Patna University. He will then visit Mokama, where the PM will lay the foundation stone of four sewerage projects under the Namami Gange programme; and four National Highway projects. He will also address a public meeting later in the day.

The four sewerage projects include Sewage Treatment Plant at Beur, Sewerage System with Sewer Network at Beur, Sewage Treatment Plant at Karmalichak and STP and Sewer Network at Saidpur. The total outlay of these projects will be over Rs 3,700 crore.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi in Bihar tomorrow, ally JD(U)’s hopes up

The four National Highway projects for which foundation stone will be laid include:

*Four-laning of Aunta–Simariya section of NH-31 and the construction of six-lane Ganga Setu.

*Four-laning of Bakhtiyarpur-Mokama section of NH-31.

*Two-lane construction of Maheshkhunt-Saharsa-Purnea section of NH 107.

*Two-lane construction of Biharsharif-Barbigha-Mokama section of NH-82.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd