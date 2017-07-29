PM Narendra Modi to visit Assam on August 1 as flood toll rises to 82

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Reuters) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on August 1 to take stock of the damage caused by the recent floods in the state, the state chief minister’s office informed here on Saturday. The prime minister’s proposed visit comes close on the heels of strong reactions in Assam after he preferred to visit flood-affected Gujarat over Assam despite the fact that more than 80 persons have lost their lives and several thousand houses were damaged in the state.

The opposition Congress, as well as student bodies like the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) had hit out at the prime minister for not visiting Assam when the state was reeling under floods till the previous week.

While former chief minister Tarun Gogoi had wondered why Modi could not find time to visit Assam, his son and Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi in a tweet on Thursday said, “Both Gujarat and Assam should have got aid. But election-bound states matter more. BJP calculates to help people on the basis of votes.” Meanwhile, the death toll in the current floods in Assam on Saturday rose to 82 with three more deaths reported from Morigaon district in central Assam. Though the flood-waters of the Brahmaputra, the Barak and most other rivers have receded, about 1,000 people in six districts were still reeling under floods on Saturday.

The floods have also fully damaged over 3,000 houses belonging to individuals, apart from partially damaging about 23,000 houses in 29 districts in the past two months. A preliminary assessment by the Assam government earlier in the week had put the flood damage at Rs 2939 crore.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App