PM Narendra Modi to speak to students on February 16 on exam stress

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi, who has authored a book on ways to handle examination stress, will hold a personal interaction with close to 3,000 students in the capital on the same issue on February 16.

“We all know about the book now (Exam Warriors written by Modi), but since exams are a big exercise where around 29 crore schoolchildren and three crore colleges students take part… so, this is not a political topic, it’s a household topic,” HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

“To address the students’ concerns, the Prime Minister will hold a Pareeksha Pe Charcha on February 16, where he will tell the children how to give stress-free examination,” he added.

Javadekar recently held a meeting with all state representatives, which was not attended by West Bengal, asking them to ensure that students watch the programme. The event will be aired live by the national broadcaster.

On Thursday, CBSE issued a circular to all affiliated schools to make “necessary arrangements” for students to watch the programme. The schools are also required to submit a report along with photographs or video evidence of students watching the broadcast.

