PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate ‘Rajaswa Gyansangam’ on Sep 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating the Parliament House Annexe Extension Building in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating the Parliament House Annexe Extension Building in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day ‘Rajaswa Gyansangam’ on September 1, during which the central and state tax officers will brainstorm on major issues. The two-day conclave will be held on September 1-2 in the national capital and the focus of the discussion will be on GST as well as on unearthing black money, a finance ministry statement said.

This will be for the first time that the tax officers of the state governments will also be invited for discussion on the GST related issues. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) which unifies over a dozen indirect taxes was rolled out from July 1.

Modi yesterday said that GST has transformed the economy and marks an example of cooperative federalism as states have been partners in all the decisions related to the new indirect tax regime. He said the “smooth transition” of such a huge measure in a vast country involving crores of people was historic and can be a case study for universities around the world.

