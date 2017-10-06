PM Narendra Modi to be in Gujarat from tomorrow for 2-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in his home state Gujarat from Saturday on a two-day visit during which he will lay foundation stones and inaugurate a number of projects. He will also visit Vadnagar, his birth place, for the first time since becoming the prime minister in 2014.

The trip will begin with a visit to Dwarkadheesh Temple on Saturday morning. At Dwarka, he will lay the foundation stones of a bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka and other road development projects, a PMO statement said.

He will also address a public meeting there. From Dwarka, the prime minister will go to Chotila in Surendranagar district where he will lay the foundation stones for a greenfield airport at Rajkot, six-laning of Ahmedabad-Rajkot National Highway and four-laning of Rajkot-Morbi State Highway.

He will also dedicate a fully automatic milk processing and packaging plant and a drinking water distribution pipeline for Joravarnagar and Ratanpur area of Surendranagar, the statement said.

He will address a public meeting there too. Modi will then proceed to Gandhinagar where he will dedicate the newly-constructed building of IIT Gandhinagar, and launch the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA).

PMGDISHA is aimed at imparting digital literacy to citizens in rural areas, the PMO said, adding it will provide access to information, knowledge, education, and healthcare.

It will create avenues for livelihood generation and financial inclusion through digital payments, the statement said.

On Sunday morning, he will visit Vadnagar. He will then launch the Intensified Mission Indradhanush, to accelerate progress towards the goal of full immunization coverage.

The mission will provide greater focus on urban areas and other pockets of low immunization coverage, the statement said. The prime minister will also distribute e-tablets to health workers to mark the launch of ImTeCHO (Innovative mobile-phone Technology for Community Health Operations).

ImTeCHO is aimed at improving the performance of community health workers ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) through better supervision, support and motivation for increasing coverage of proven maternal, newborn and child health interventions among resource-poor settings in India.

The same afternoon, the prime minister will reach Bharuch and lay the foundation stone for Bhadbhut Barrage, to be built over the Narmada River, the statement said.

He will flag off the Antyodaya Express between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat), and Jaynagar (Bihar).

He will unveil plaques to mark the laying of foundation stone, and inauguration of various plants of Gujarat Narmada Fertilizer Corporation.

He will also address a public meeting there before returning to Delhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App