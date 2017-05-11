PM Narendra Modi to attend Sonowal govt’s first anniversary function

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express Photo, Representational) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express Photo, Representational)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the first anniversary function of the BJP-led government here on May 26, said sources. They added that he would lay the foundation stone of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) proposed to be set up at Changsari near here.

The BJP-led government of Sarbananda Sonowal had taken charge on May 24 last year.

Modi’s visit also coincides with the third anniversary of the party-led government at the Centre. BJP sources here said that the PM would address the nation from here to mark the occasion.

Modi, who will arrive on a daylong visit, is also scheduled to formally commission the longest bridge of the country that has been constructed across the Brahmaputra connecting Dhola with Sadiya in eastern Assam.

CMs of two other BJP-ruled states in the Northeast — N Biren Singh of Manipur and Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh — are likely to attend the function.

