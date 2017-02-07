PM Narendra Modi to address Parliament today

The Prime Minister will reply to the discussion on motion of thanks to President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament.. The Prime Minister will reply to the discussion on motion of thanks to President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will reply to the discussion on motion of thanks to President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. The House concluded discussion last night. The motion was moved by Tourism Minister Dr Mahesh Sharma.

Initiating the discussion, Sharma hit out at the opposition saying that politics should not be played with religion and security forces. He also criticised the opposition for seeking proof about the surgical strikes carried out by the Army last year across the Line of Control (LoC).Sharma highlighted the achievements of the government and said it is committed to provide good, transparent and corruption free governance. He said schemes launched by the Centre are focusing towards the poor, farmers and deprived sections of society.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition for not supporting the Prime Minister on the demonetisation issue, Sharma also said they should have shown magnanimity by hailing the move. Sharma termed the demonetisation move as historic as it aims at curbing corruption, black money, terror funding and putting a check on counterfeit currency.

Participating in the debate, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, tried to corner the government on the issue of demonetisation. He accused the government of implementing it without any concrete planning resulting in hardship to the common man. Kharge also sought to know from the government how much black money has been unearthed post demonetisation. He said the government’s move towards leading the country to digital transactions is not practical as all people are neither educated nor have smartphones.

Members of various other political parties also participated in the discussion.