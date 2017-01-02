PM Narendra Modi to address parivartan rally in Lucknow today: Will he hit out at Samajwadi Party?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this file image. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this file image.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address a ‘parivartan rally’ in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, his first in the year 2017. To be held at the Ramabai Ambedkar grounds, the BJP reportedly hopes to see a turnout of over 10 lakh people — double the capacity of the 80 acre ground. The party has arranged for over 15,000 buses to help supporters attend the rally.

The mega rally of sorts comes at a time when the ruling Samajwadi Party is in a state of chaos with infighting among its top leadership. The Yadav family drama has seen Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav take over the party presidentship from his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav at a national executive meeting held on Sunday. Mulayam, of course, has termed the meeting unconstitutional.

In all likelihood, the prime minister will raise the family feud in his address today as he hopes to win the electorate of Uttar Pradesh in an election that is very crucial for the BJP in the next general elections — more importantly as it desperately needs a majority in Rajya Sabha, to enable smooth passage of legislation. If the Samajwadi Party feud continues, the UP election fight could very well be one between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who, at the moment, seems to have the popular vote among the SP cadre.

In his rally today, the Prime Minister is also likely to repeat his New Year Eve announcements and thank the people of Uttar Pradesh for what he claims has been their immense support for his November 8 demonetisation move to curb black money, end counterfeit currency, stop finance of terrorism and move towards a cashless economy. Besides highlight the achievements of his government over the last two and half years, Prime Minister Modi could well roll out his plans for Uttar Pradesh if the BJP is voted to power. Interestingly, Modi’s last rally in Lucknow was in March 2014, as the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate.

