Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the nation through his monthly radio broadcast programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am. PM Modi, who is currently on a visit to US to meet President Donald Trump, earlier in a tweet had asked people to give suggestions and ideas on his Narendra Modi app and My Gov Open Forum.

The radio programme will be broadcast live on All India Radio and Doordarshan. People can also tune in to the Mann Ki baat programme on the Narendra Modi mobile app. The programme will also be streamed live on various YouTube channels: PMO’s, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.

In the last Mann Ki baat programme, the prime minister said he welcomes “constructive criticism” on his government’s performance. “Last few days there has been talk about three years of the present government. Three years have been judged on every parameter. All sections of the society have analyzed three years’ work,” PM Modi said.

He went on to say that the democracy of the country is strengthened by “constructive criticism”. In his “swachh Bharat abhiyaan” pitch, PM Modi asked people to consider effective waste management techniques. “We shouldn’t consider waste just as garbage. Once we start considering as ‘wealth’, we will be able to find newer ways for effective waste management,” he had said.

