  PM Narendra Modi to address centenary celebrations of Bharat Sevashram Sangha

By: ANI | Shillong | Published:May 7, 2017 11:57 am
pm narendra modi, cenetary celebrations, bharat sevashram sangha, sangha, bharat, modi, pm modi, prime minister, narendra modi, video conferencing, video, conferencing, india news, indian express news PM Modi will join the programme through video conferencing at 12.30 pm. (Representational Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Bharat Sevashram Sangha being organized at Shillong, Meghalaya on Sunday.

He will join the programme through video conferencing at 12.30 pm.

Bharat Sevashram Sangha is a vast network of volunteers across the globe dedicated to helping people in distress.

The Sangha’s social welfare activities include disaster relief, spreading education, providing healthcare facilities, vocational training and upliftment of the tribals.

It was founded in 1917 by the Acharya Srimat Swami Pranavanandaji Maharaj.

