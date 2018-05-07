PM Narendra Modi takes stock of preparations for health assurance scheme’s launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to provide maximum benefit to the poor under this scheme. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to provide maximum benefit to the poor under this scheme. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the progress of preparations for the launch of the ambitious health assurance scheme under the Ayushman Bharat programme. The health assurance scheme is likely to be launched in the next fiscal.

He was apprised of the preparations done so far, including consultations with states, for the smooth and expeditious roll out of the programme. The scheme will provide a cover of up to Rs. 5 lakh per family. It will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said. The prime minister stressed the need to provide maximum benefit to the poor under this scheme.

Top officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog and PMO briefed Modi on various aspects of the scheme. The prime minister had on April inaugurated the first ‘Health and Wellness Centre’ under Ayushman Bharat in Chhattisgarh’s district on the occasion of Ambedkar jayanti.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App