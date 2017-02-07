PM Narendra Modi takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘earthquake’ remark, says nation felt tremors on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Photo

Addressing the Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘earthquake’ remark that was made in December 2016, saying that the country finally felt the tremors on Monday. “I was wondering why the earthquake came. When someone sees ‘Seva’ or any positive virtue in the word ‘SCAM’ then mother earth would definitely become upset,” Prime Minister Modi said. In December 2016, Rahul Gandhi had promised an “earthquake” against Narendra Modi if he was allowed to speak in the Parliament. PM Modi referenced the tremors that were felt Monday night in Northern India.

He also told the house that while Rajiv Gandhi is always praised for bringing the technological revolution to India, PM Modi is criticised for his digital payment schemes. “You say Rajiv Gandhi brought IT revolution and advocated for digital systems. Now when I tell people to use the same mobile phone to do digital payments, you don’t agree with me,” he said.

He further attacked Congress over the emergency declared during the Indira Gandhi regime. The Prime Minister said, “We remember how democracy was under threat from 1975 to 1977, when opposition leaders were jailed, newspaper freedom curtailed.”

He also said the Congress was high handed in that they thought only party was instrumental in bringing independence in the country. “They (Congress) think only one family was instrumental in getting independence for India. The root of the problem lies there,” he said.

