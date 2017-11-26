PM Narendra Modi suggests installing of ‘justice clocks’ in court premises

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: November 26, 2017 10:34 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today suggested installing of “justice clocks”, which rank the best performing courts of the country, at various court premises to encourage competition among judges in disposing off cases.
Addressing a gathering at a National Law Day event here, Modi said competition helps in faster development.
As of now, such a clock is installed at the office of the department of justice here, which shows the best disposal of cases among courts.
