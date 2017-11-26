Top Stories
  • PM Narendra Modi suggests installing of ‘justice clocks’ in court premises

PM Narendra Modi suggests installing of ‘justice clocks’ in court premises

Addressing a gathering at a National Law Day event here, Modi said competition helps in faster development.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: November 26, 2017 10:34 pm
PM Modi, narendra modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Related News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today suggested installing of “justice clocks”, which rank the best performing courts of the country, at various court premises to encourage competition among judges in disposing off cases.

Addressing a gathering at a National Law Day event here, Modi said competition helps in faster development.

As of now, such a clock is installed at the office of the department of justice here, which shows the best disposal of cases among courts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 26: Latest News