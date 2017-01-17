World needs India’s sustained rise as much as India needs it: Top quotes from PM Modi’s speech today

PM Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of Raisina Dialogue. PM Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of Raisina Dialogue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India cannot bring peace alone and requires the support of its neighbours on the issue of terrorism. Speaking at the inauguration of the second Raisina Dialogue event in the national capital, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan should walk away from terror if it wants dialogue with India. The Raisina Dialogue is an annual conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

He also addressed multi-polarism in South Asia and commented on his conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He talked about the countries who supported terrorism and spoke about his dream of a united neighbourhood around India.

Here are the top quotes from his address:

* “In May 2014, people of India ushered in a new normal. My fellow Indians spoke in one voice to entrust my Govt with mandate of change:PM Modi

* “World needs India’s sustained rise as much as India needs world. Our desire to change country has an indivisible link with external world.”

* “For multiple reasons, and at multiple levels world is growing through profound changes. We need to guard against any inclination that promotes exclusion, specially in Asia. The multi-polarity of the world, and an increasingly multi-polar Asia, is a dominant fact today.”

* “Security of our citizens is of paramount importance.Self interest alone is not in our culture or behaviour. Our economic and political rise is factor for peace, stability and growth in region and in the world.”

* “A thriving well integrated neighbourhood is my dream. I had also travelled to Lahore but India alone cannot walk the path of peace. Pakistan must walk away from terror if it wants to walk towards dialogue with India. My vision for our neighbourhood led me to invite leaders of all SAARC neighbours including Pakistan for my swearing in.”

* “In the management of our relationship and for peace and progress, we need to show sensitivity and respect for our core concerns. In my conversation with President Elect Donald Trump, we agreed to keep building on these gains in our strategic partnership.”

* “Russia is an abiding friend. President Putin and I have held long conversations.”

* “Those in our neighbours who support violence, hatred and export terror stand isolated and ignored. Our strong belief in de-linking terrorism from religion and rejecting artificial distinction between good, bad terror are a global talking point.”

