PM Narendra Modi speech in Parliament: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress in Parliament, saying the interests of the nation were looked over just for the interests of one family. He said, “We work hard and have ushered in a paradigm shift in the working of the Government. Innovative projects are being thought about and completed in a time-bound manner.”

Here are the top quotes of PM Narendra Modi in Parliament:

Let us have a constructive discussion on holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in the various states. We are working to ensure that every Indian has his or her own home

Look at what all you mocked- Swachh Bharat, Make in India, surgical strikes, Yoga Day. You are free to mock as you please but why are you blocking the bill for OBC Commission? Why are you blocking Triple Talaq Bill. Are you not sensitive to the aspirations of OBCs



During the Gujarat campaign I was happy- I thought at least now the Congress realised the greatness of Sardar Patel. Sadly, one week after the results Sardar Patel was missing in Congress posters

The eastern parts of India have to develop and that is why more resources are being devoted towards these states

Congress keeps saying we brought Aadhaar. Let me remind them about a debate in the Rajya Sabha in 1998 and what LK Advani Ji said. It is in his speech that you will find the genesis of Aadhaar



You call us name changers….we are aim chasers – we work hard and have ushered in a paradigm shift in the working of the Government. Innovative projects are being thought about and completed in a time bound manner

Congress wants the India of the Tandoor Case. I also went to Davos, you also went to Davos. But the difference is- you went with a letter to save someone

We want Mahatma Gandhi’s India. Even the Congress wants ‘Gandhi’s India.’ – the India of the Emergency, Bofors, Chopper scams

I fail to understand why some people feel bad when India improves its ease of business rankings

We are always looking for suggestions, feedback and input on our schemes. After all, we are working for the nation and the poor

Let us work together in providing the poor quality and affordable healthcare

MPs spoke about Ayushman Bharat and some of them began to compare with USA and Britain. I think every nation has its own context, challenges and nature of working. What I am sure we agree on is that there is a lot of work to be done in our health sector

We have to create a new India. Let us work together to fulfil the dreams of the people The nation’s army was fighting in Doklam but leaders of one party preferred to meet Chinese officials. The same party questions the army on surgical strikes

Is there any reason why LED bulbs were so expensive till 2014? It was affecting the middle class. The price of LED bulbs today are affordable



I have to tell the entire nation about the NPA mess our previous Government created

The workings of our previous Government are responsible for the NPA mess. They are 100% responsible and nobody else. The banking policies of the previous Governments were not proper. Middlemen were happy, the country was suffering

I know the Government’s efforts to eliminate corruption & black money are hurting a select group of people. Today, people who served as Chief Ministers are in jail. However powerful one was, if one has been corrupt, that person will be punished. We are in an era of honesty

India’s middle class desires good education facilities, affordable housing, good infrastructure. They want ‘Ease of Living’ which we are committed to providing

When the corrupt and middlemen are out of work, obviously the Congress will be unhappy

When our Government took office in 2014, the chorus from the opposition was – Modi will scrap @UIDAI but when we made Aadhaar more effective in terms of enabling better and effective service delivery, suddenly the opposition began opposing Aadhaar

Our government had the opportunity to prepare an aviation policy that focuses on smaller cities, towns so that more Indians can fly

I can see the energy and enthusiasm in our youth. They want to do something on their own, they want to launch their own start-ups. Our Government is giving wings to the aspirations of India’s middle class

The way people of Rajasthan were misled about the Barmer refinery was appalling. Just for votes, lies were said. It is in the last three years that the Government of India and the Rajasthan Government worked together to sort out the pending issues

The approvals by the @BSYBJP Government in Karnataka made it possible to work quickly on the rail line. We do not bother who is the local MP or MLA, which party they belong to. We serve the nation and care for 125 crore Indians

Since Kharge Ji spoke about railways and Karnataka, let me tell the truth about the Bidar-Kalburgi rail line. The project was approved by the Vajpayee Government and from 2004 till 2013 nothing was done. It is when a Government under @BSYBJP gave approvals work could begin

More villages are getting optical fibre network in the last three years than they got previously. This is the transformation happening

The NDA government is building more roads than the previous one. We have given a strong boost to the infrastructure sector across the nation

The NDA Government has changed the work culture in the nation. Projects are not only thought about well but also executed in a timely manner

In December, did we witness an ‘election’ or coronation for the post of Congress President? One youngster raised his voice about this as well

We cannot forget how the Congress insulted Shri Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, a proud son of Andhra Pradesh. They humiliated him. Nobody in India needs lessons on democracy from the Congress Party

How did the Congress act in Kerala, how did they treat the @Akali_Dal_ in Punjab, how did they behave in Tamil Nadu? Why did Congress dismiss so many state governments at their will. This is no commitment to democracy

When Rajiv Gandhi landed in Hyderabad, how did he behave with a Congress leader Mr. T Anjaiah. He humiliated a big leader, who did not belong to a privileged background

India did not get democracy due to Pandit Nehru, as Congress wants us to believe. Please look at our rich history. There are many examples of rich democratic traditions that date back centuries ago. Democracy is integral to this nation and is in our culture

How can one of the leaders say India got a democracy due to Pandit Nehru and the Congress Party? Is this their reading of India’s history? What arrogance is this

For decades, one party devoted all their energies to serving one family. The interests of the nation were looked over just for the interests of one family

I see that whenever we are criticised by select Opposition parties, substance is lacking. They go back to saying- when we were in power. This is the same party that divided India

When we speak about creating new states, we remember the manner in which Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji created Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. He showed how farsighted decision making is done

Several members of Parliament expressed their thoughts on various subjects. The address by the Honourable President does not belong to any party. It is about the aspirations of every Indian.

