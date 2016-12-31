PM Narendra Modi’s New Year’s eve speech: Politicians react on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Saturday, lauded citizens of the country in their efforts towards demonetisation. “I know you have have stood in lines to get your own money out. However, I always experienced one thing, that you considered me your own,” said the PM.
Keeping the rural economy in mind, Modi declared that three crore Kisan credit cards will now converted to RuPay cards in the coming three months. Speaking on tax benefits for small business, the PM said that for small businesses, tax will now be calculated on 6 per cent instead of the earlier 20 per cent slab now. He also said that home loans up to Rs two lakh will receive an interest waiver of three per cent.
Here is how politicians reacted to his speech:
मोदी जी का उबाऊ भाषण देश ने धैर्य से सुना कि शायद वो बताएँगे कब से हम बिना रोकटोक अपना पैसा बैंकों से निकल पाएंगे, पर निराशा हाथ लगी।
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 31, 2016
No proof yet on impact on controlling black money. Is PM realising he is on very shaky grounds now…#ModiSpeech#Mitron#Jumla_e_Modi
— Sandeep Dikshit (@_SandeepDikshit) December 31, 2016]
Modi ji sounds so hollow now. People have stopped believing anything that he says. He has become a subject of ridicule internationally
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 31, 2016
Every segment has been taken care of, the poor, middle class, senior citizens, women, farmer, small&medium entrepreneurs #TransformingIndia
— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) December 31, 2016
नए साल की पूर्व संध्या पर कथावाचक की तरह बोलते प्रधानमंत्री जी ने बताया नहीं कि कितना काला धन आया? जो लोग मारे गए उनका ज़िक्र तक नहीं!!
— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 31, 2016
Happy New Year फिल्म जैसा ही था.भीषण प्रचार के साथ शून्य कथानक
— Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) December 31, 2016
2017 can do without the economic & political bombshells, so in a sense the anticlimactic #ModiSpeech was a relief
— Milind Deora (@milinddeora) December 31, 2016
So the FM was missing from this advance Budget Speech made by PM. Modi babu, empty vessels make the most noise 5/5 …
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016
#IndiaWithPMModi – Special help to pregnant #women will have good impact on the new generation
— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 31, 2016
Mr PM, people wanted to know how many ‘lakhs of crores of black money’ did you wipe out in the last 50 days? Why didn’t you speak about it? pic.twitter.com/OJkvdwnJpk
— INC India (@INCIndia) December 31, 2016
The Nation Address became the Budget Address #DeModitisation 4/6
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016