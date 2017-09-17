PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam: Top quotes

PM Modi at the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam on Sunday (Source: PMO/Twitter) PM Modi at the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam on Sunday (Source: PMO/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam in Narmada District of Gujarat on Sunday. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union minister Nitin Gadkari accompanied him to the event. The dam’s height was raised to 138 meters, making it the second tallest in the country. The foundation stone for the project was laid by the country’s first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on April 5, 1961.

The PM after inaugurating the dam, headed to Dabhoi where he addressed a gathering. During his speech, he spoke about the dam project, the Statue of Unity and condoled the death of Late Air Marshal Arjan Singh, who died on Saturday evening at the age of 98.

Here are the top quotes by PM Modi:

* Today, after the inauguration of Narmada Dam, the soul of Sardar Patel must be jubilant, blessing us all. Sardar Patel had envisioned the dam years before, you, I and we all were born, before our independence. He would be happy today…imagine his vision that he envisioned this Dam to help farmers and citizens.

* If two people were alive, this dam would have been built long ago. One, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Two, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who as Minister gave great emphasis to irrigation and waterways. It was India’s misfortune that we lost Sardar Patel and Ambedkar so early, today’s day is dedicated at their feet.

* In the obstructions created by forces against Narmada project, Maa Narmada has suffered the most. When then govt refused funds, we decided World bank or no world bank, we will build Sardar Sarovar with our hands.

* Nothing is bigger impediment to development than water; As Gujarat CM, I visited a BSF post and saw that they had no drinking water. I had resolved that I will bring Narmada waters to my country’s Jawan at Pakistan border in Gujarat, 700 km away.

* We overcame all conspiracies against Maa Narmada to complete the Sardar Sarovar project. When world bank refused money for Sardar Sarovar Dam, temples of Gujarat had donated money for the project.

* When a son gives water to its parched mother earth, what can be a bigger feeling of satisfaction. When animals will bless for the green pastures created by Sardar Sarovar, I will be a grateful son of Bharat Mata.

* You know me; I can’t do small things. I don’t think small, don’t do small. With 1.25 billion people with me, can’t dream small.

* I want to thank CMs of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and my adivasi brothers who gave up their lands.

* I dreamed big about Sardar Patel statue of 182 mtrs; taller than Statue of Liberty. Narmada will become centre of tourism. I conducted a detailed survey of Statue of Unity; I want to give my countrymen these priceless gifts in the future.

* My adivasi brothers have fought for independence of Maa Bharati, despite British executing hundreds of adivasi fighters. People think only handful people fought for independence; Tribal Museums will pay tribute to valiant adivasi fighters. Tribal museums will be digitally equipped and will connect the youth with the real heroes of the freedom struggle.

* Today is Vishwakarma Jayanti; Can be no bigger tribute to workers who constructed the Narmada dam than to dedicate the dam to those workers.

* I have memories of Dabhoi; of riding two wheelers, but never have I seen such a sea of people in Dabhoi. I am living for your dreams, I will also exhaust myself to for your dreams; for New India. I will leave no stone unturned to achieve New India like Mahatma Gandhi achieved a new India earlier.

