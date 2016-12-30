PM Narendra Modi launches BHIM app, says digital payments only way forward

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched ‘BHIM App’ which he claimed would make digital transactions easy for the common man. The BHIM app, Modi said, was named after Babasaheb Ambedkar. Speaking at the Digi Dhan Mela at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, the PM said, “Prizes are given to those who make transactions of more than Rs 50 and less than Rs 3000, so that the poor can win. Over the 100 day period, several families will be given the prizes. These schemes were launched to benefit poor.”

Narendra Modi’s BHIM app – How to use it and all you need to know

Watch Live | PM Shri Narendra Modi to attend 5th DigiDhan Mela at Talkatora stadium, New Delhi

Here are the highlights