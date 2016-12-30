Latest News
  • PM Narendra Modi launches BHIM app, says digital payments only way forward

"Over the 100 day period, several families will be given the prizes. These schemes were launched to benefit poor," the Prime Minister said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 30, 2016 6:14 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched ‘BHIM App’ which he claimed would make digital transactions easy for the common man. The BHIM app, Modi said, was named after Babasaheb Ambedkar. Speaking at the Digi Dhan Mela at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, the PM said, “Prizes are given to those who make transactions of more than Rs 50 and less than Rs 3000, so that the poor can win. Over the 100 day period, several families will be given the prizes. These schemes were launched to benefit poor.”

Here are the highlights

Karan Prashant Saxena December 30, 20164:58 pm

More than one crore people gave up their LPG subsidies because of which thousands of poor households were able to use LPG cylinders for cooking. I applaud their decision to give up their subsidies for the benefit of the poor: PM Modi

Karan Prashant Saxena December 30, 20164:54 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses gratitude to the nation for enduring hardships during demonetisation which will help in ending corruption in the country.

Karan Prashant Saxena December 30, 20164:52 pm

125 crore people in the country came forward on their own to end our own corruption, to fight against our own evils: PM Modi

Karan Prashant Saxena December 30, 20164:50 pm

Earlier, people used to talk about how much we lost in 2G scam and Coalgate scam, but now we are talking about how much money we are retrieving: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 30, 20164:49 pm

In last 50 days media while covering me, also questioned the Govt on how will the country become digital when poor don’t have mobile: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 30, 20164:49 pm

I am thankful to the media as this has helped Govt formulate schemes and take up initiatives to empower the poor: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 30, 20164:48 pm

For people who are upset with this decision, I don’t have anything to offer. But for those who are positive, I have an opportunity for them: PM Modi

Karan Prashant Saxena December 30, 20164:48 pm

In two weeks, payment through use of biometric finger print will start in India: PM Modi

Karan Prashant Saxena December 30, 20164:47 pm

Pushing for digital economy, the Prime Minister said, that the illiterate people can use a thumb to access their banks. “Ek zamana tha anpad ko ‘angutha chhap’ kaha jata tha, waqt badal chuka hai, aap hi ka angutha aapki bank, aapki pehchaan hai (There was once a time when people used to call you ‘angutha chhap’ but now your angutha (thumb) is your bank, your identity,” he said.

Karan Prashant Saxena December 30, 20164:47 pm

The Prime Minister also announced that mega draw will take place on 14th April, the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Talking about the two initiatives, the Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojana, the Prime Minister said the schemes are a Christmas gift to the nation.

Karan Prashant Saxena December 30, 20164:46 pm

Launch of ‘BHIM’ App is significant. In addition to his role in making of the Constitution,Dr. Ambedkar was also a great economist: PM Modi

Karan Prashant Saxena December 30, 20164:46 pm

The mega draw will take place on 14th April, the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar: PM Modi

Karan Prashant Saxena December 30, 20164:46 pm

Over the 100 day period, several families will be given the prizes. These schemes were launched to benefit poor: PM Modi

Karan Prashant Saxena December 30, 20164:46 pm

Prizes are given to those who make transactions of more than Rs 50 and less than Rs 3000, so that the poor can win: PM Modi

Karan Prashant Saxena December 30, 20164:45 pm

These two initiatives, the Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojana are a Christmas gift to the nation: PM Modi

Karan Prashant Saxena December 30, 20164:45 pm

On the day of Christmas, GoI announced schemes to reward small traders and customers who resort to digital payments: PM Modi

