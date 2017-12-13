PM Modi should be ashamed of remarks on Manmohan Singh: Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

LEADING AN Opposition protest rally against the “injustice” meted out to farmers by Maharashtra’s BJP-Shiv Sena government, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be “ashamed” of raising allegations against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for allegedly conspiring with Pakistan to defeat the BJP in Gujarat elections.

Pawar said, “He should be ashamed (laj vatli pahije) of raising suspicion against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose integrity is doubted by none in the world.”

Pawar, a former Union minister, said, “The PM recently said that a meeting was held in Delhi at the instance of a former Pakistani diplomat to discuss the possible chief minister of Gujarat…. (But) what the PM is doing is not in India’s interest. Instead of solving people’s problems, he is roping in Pakistan in every other thing.”

Pawar also urged Opposition leaders to take the fight against the Devendra Fadnavis government to all villages and ask the people not to repay debt and electricity bills unless the loan waiver amount, as promised by Fadnavis, is deposited in their bank accounts.

Led by the Congress and NCP, the Opposition’s ‘Janakrosh Halla Bol Morcha’ near the Assembly building here had a crowd of nearly 20,000.

READ | Manmohan Singh to PM Narendra Modi: Show more maturity, stop tarnishing every Constitutional office

The morcha included the likes of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Congress state chief Mohan Prakash, NCP state chief Sunil Tatkare, former deputy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP leader Supriya Sule, Samajwadi Party’s Abu Azmi, and the Republican Party of India’s Jogendra Kawade, among others.

ALSO READ | The strongest Opposition voice in the country: Why ‘silent’ Manmohan Singh worries the BJP

Azad said, “The PM is given to speaking lies. He gave false promises before coming to power but failed to deliver on them. One such promise was to farmers of Yavatmal district of paying 50 per cent over and above the cost of production…. Nothing has happened. The farmers in Maharashtra are now in distress, and hence this Halla Bol. We will take this to Parliament (in the winter session).”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App