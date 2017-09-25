PM Narendra Modi should apologise over BHU incident, says Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for police action against students at Banaras Hindu University during a protest over an eve-teasing incident. Gandhi, on a three-day tour of poll-bound Gujarat, said the PM should tender apology as the incident took place in his constituency, Varanasi.

“The incident at BHU is BJP’s version of `Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. And, when they (girls) demand their rights, beat them up. This incident happened in the PM’s constituency. Modiji should apologise to the students of BHU and take immediate action,” Gandhi told reporters at Jamnagar.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi slammed the BJP over police baton-charge on woman students through a tweet.

Attaching link to a video of woman students, who alleged they were beaten up by policemen, Gandhi tweeted, “BJP version of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao in BHU”.

A number of students including women and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge after a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App