Joint briefing joke: When PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina were asked to ‘step down’

PM Modi at Saturday's joint press conference with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s joint press conference with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday was marked by important announcements. Agreements in the defence and civil nuclear cooperation sector were announced with India announcing $500 million for Bangladesh’s defence procurement and $4.5 billion for projects in priority sector. Amid all this serious bilateral talk, there was a moment that made all the people in the room laugh.

During the joint briefing, an official managing the conference asked the two leaders to step away from the podium in order to release the Hindi translated copy of the unfinished memoirs of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh.

“May I request the two prime ministers to step down,” the official was heard saying. PM Modi was then seen gesturing to the official and asking, “step down?” which led the conference room to break into a laughter. The two leaders also had a laugh over it.

#WATCH: This funny moment happened live at Hyderabad House during PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's joint statement. pic.twitter.com/Z1D7AbB3eb — ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017

