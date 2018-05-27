Modi roadshow LIVE UPDATES: PM to travel in open jeep on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, inaugurate India’s first smart highway

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel in an open jeep on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Sunday and also inaugurate the much-awaited Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore. The 135-kilometer EPE is India’s first smart and green highway and has been completed in a record 500 days, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. PM Modi will begin his roadshow from the Nizamuddin Bridge, the start of the about 9 km first leg of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and after a 6-km travel on the stretch, he is scheduled to fly to Baghpat to inaugurate the EPE.

In Delhi, the prime minister will also inaugurate an exhibition on the project, along with a 3D model. The EPE will connect Kundli with Palwal via Sonepat, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad. The completion of the entire expressway will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Meerut to 45 minutes, from the current four hours, Gadkari said.