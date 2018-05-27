Modi roadshow LIVE UPDATES: PM to travel in open jeep on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, inaugurate India’s first smart highway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel in an open jeep on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Sunday and also inaugurate the much-awaited Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore. The 135-kilometer EPE is India’s first smart and green highway and has been completed in a record 500 days, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. PM Modi will begin his roadshow from the Nizamuddin Bridge, the start of the about 9 km first leg of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and after a 6-km travel on the stretch, he is scheduled to fly to Baghpat to inaugurate the EPE.
In Delhi, the prime minister will also inaugurate an exhibition on the project, along with a 3D model. The EPE will connect Kundli with Palwal via Sonepat, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad. The completion of the entire expressway will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Meerut to 45 minutes, from the current four hours, Gadkari said.
Highlights
* This will be the first expressway to have dedicated bicycle tracks on the nearly 28 km stretch between Delhi and Dasna and a 2.5-metre-wide cycle track on either side of the highway.
* This is the first bridge in the world that has vertical gardens with solar power system and drip irrigation
The Delhi Meerut Expressway involves the construction of 11 flyovers, 5 major and 24 minor bridges, 3 ROBs (rail over bridges), 36 vehicular and 14 pedestrian underpasses. It will also have elevated section of 5.91 kms. The entire project has been divided into four categories. (Source:PIB)
Express photos by Renuka Puri
The buses brought by the organizers will be parked as under * L&T Construction Site, Ring Road
* Opposite Millenium Parl, Ring Road
* Utsav Maidan, Road no. 57-A, behind IP Extension Petrol Pump Patparganj
* In front of Pandav Nagar Police Station, Mayur Vihar - Phase II
* Noida Link Road opposite Mayur Vihar, Phase - I
- Delhi Traffic Police advisory
* The first National Highway in the country with 14 lanes includes 6-lane Expressway and 4+4 Service lanes from izamuddin Bridge in Delhi to UP Border.
* Aims to provide faster and safer connectivity between Delhi and Meerut and beyond this, with Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
* Total length of the project is 82 km, of which the first 27.74 kms will be 14-laned, while the rest will be 6-lane expressway.
* The 8.360 kms stretch of National Highway has been completed at a cost of Rs 841.50 crore and will be inaugurated by PM Modi today.
* The total project is likely to cost Rs 4975.17 crore and is expected to complete in the next few months.
In the wake of PM Modi's roadshow and the inauguration of Delhi Meerut Expressway, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory informing commuters of the diversions. For people travelling from Bhairon Road/Ring Road to NH-24, East Delhi and Noida, they are advised to take the DND flyover in order to avoid congestion. For commuters travelling from Barapullah Flyover and Ring Road Ashram/Sarai Kale Khan side, intending to go to NH-24, East Delhi and Noida are advised to take the DND flyover
Welcome to the Live blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Sunday. He will also hold a roadshow before the inauguration. Follow this space to track all the latest developments