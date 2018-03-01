PM Narendra Modi reviews Kedarnath reconstruction activities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to the Kedarnath Temple. (Express File Photo by Virender Singh Negi) Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to the Kedarnath Temple. (Express File Photo by Virender Singh Negi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed progress of the ongoing reconstruction work at Kedarnath, most of which include projects for which he laid the foundation stone during his visit to the shrine in October last year.

The review came during a Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) conference where Modi interacted with all state chief secretaries to take feedback on progress in works under the Centre’s schemes.

Modi had visited the shrine on October 20 and had laid the foundation stone of five infrastructure projects worth Rs 250 crore.

The projects include widening of approach road to Kedarnath, construction of ghat and a retaining wall on rivers Mandakini and Saraswati, construction of houses for purohit (priest) community, and construction of a museum and grand ‘samadhi sthal’ of Adi Sankara.

On Wednesday, as three drone cameras traversed over the shrine premises, and the 18-kilometre path to the shrine, showing the ongoing work in the Kedarnath Valley that is currently covered in snow, state chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh briefed the pm that the platform of the shrine has been expanded from 1,500 sqm to 4,125 sqm.

Singh said that 12 feet of debris that had spread across 270 metres from the shrine location had been cleared to make the shrine visible to pilgrims from a distance.

