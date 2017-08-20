PM Narendra Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Rajiv Gandhi. (Source: Express Archive) Rajiv Gandhi. (Source: Express Archive)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 73rd birth anniversary. “On his birth anniversary, we remember former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi and recall his contribution to the nation,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, along with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi, paid her respects at the Veer Bhoomi memorial in New Delhi. Robert Vadra and his daughter Miraya Vadra were also in attendance.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit also paid their tributes to the sixth prime minister of India. Rajiv assumed office after the former prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984. On May 21, 1991, Rajiv was assassinated during a party meeting in Tamil Nadu.

Among political leaders, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also paid her tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on Twitter. “Sincere tribute to #RajivGandhi on his birth anniversary,” the West Bengal Chief Minister tweeted.

Former speaker of the Lok Sabha, Meira Kumar, also remembered Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. “Remembering Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. His contribution to nation building, his vision for a progressive inclusive dynamic India. We celebrate today Shri Rajiv Gandhi’s, legacy of liberalisation, development of IT sector and Panchayati Raj Inst.,” she wrote on Twitter.

