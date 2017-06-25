PM Narendra Modi reaches Washington, to meet US President Donald Trump tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC on the second leg of his three-nation visit PM Narendra Modi arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC on the second leg of his three-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC, as part of three-nations tour, after a brief visit to Portugal. Several Indian-born citizens gathered outside the military facility in Washington to welcome PM Modi. People were seen chanting “Modi-Modi” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” before his arrival at the airport. During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to have his first meeting with US President Donald Trump in White House. Trump, in a tweet on Saturday, described PM Modi as a “true friend” and said the two nations will discuss “important strategic issues”. “Look forward to welcoming India’s PM Modi to @WhiteHouse on Monday. Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend!” Trump wrote in the tweet.

#WATCH Indians gather at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC to welcome PM Narendra Modi chant “Modi-Modi” and “Bharat Mata ki jai” pic.twitter.com/wuKz0gv0fI — ANI (@ANI_news) June 25, 2017

PM Modi will receive a “red carpet” welcome at White House on his arrival. He will also be the first leader to have White House “working dinner” with President Trump, according to a senior White House official. Trump has earlier hosted dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago golf estate in Florida. But it will be the first time he will host a dinner at the White House. During his visit, PM Modi will stay at Willard Hotel, located less than 500 m away from the White House.

The two leaders will meet on Monday afternoon. Several key issues areas of bilateral ties including counter-terrorism, defence and energy are expected to be discussed at the meeting. Reports also suggested that PM Modi is likely to bring up the issue of climate change with Trump. The contentious H1-B visa policy is not likely to be discussed, but US officials said that they will respond if the issue comes up. During his visit, PM Modi will also interact with Indian population living in the country.

On Saturday, PM Modi visited Portugal where he met with his Portugal counterpart Antonio Costa to discuss bilateral ties. The two leaders signed new agreements in taxation, science youth affairs and sport. After the visit, PM Modi took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Portugal PM. “New agreements in taxation, science, youth affairs and sports outline the expanding scope of our partnership,” PM Modi said. Thanking Portugal PM Costa, PM Modi further added that the visit will help in improving cooperation between the two countries. “Thank you Portugal. During this short visit, a strong foundation was laid to improve cooperation between India and Portugal,” he said on Twitter.

