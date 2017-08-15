PM Narendra Modi reaches out to Valley: Gaali, goli can’t fix problem, embrace Kashmiris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In his fourth Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister said: “On Kashmir, there is rhetoric and politics. But I am clear in my belief on how to win the war against separatism, which is spread by a handful of people (Algavwadi, mutthi bhar algavwadi, ye algavwadi jis prakar ke naye naye paintre rachte hain).”

“Na gaali se samasya sulajhne waali hai, na goli se samasya sulajhne waali hai, samasya suljhegi, samasya har Kashmiri ko gale laga kar sulajhne waali hai. Na gaali se, na goli se, parivartan hoga sabko gale lagakar (The problem will be solved neither by abuse or bullets, it will be solved by embracing all Kashmiris). Such is the legacy of 125 crore Indians. Neither by abuse nor by bullets, change will come by embracing all. And we are moving forward with this resolve.”

Underlining the country’s connect with Jammu & Kashmir, Modi said: “For the development and progress of Jammu & Kashmir, its prosperity, and fulfilment of the aspirations of the citizens, not only the J&K government, but we, as responsible citizens, also have a responsibility. We are committed to restore the state to its former glory so as to experience the paradise that it was, once again.” In the same breath, he sent out a tough message on terror. “We shall take strict steps against terrorism. There is no question of being soft on terrorism or terrorists. We have been asking the separatists to join the mainstream. Democracy provides an equal opportunity and rights to be heard for all. The process of engagement can take place only by their joining the mainstream.”

“I deeply appreciate the efforts of security forces in curbing Left wing extremism who mobilised a lot of youth from these regions to surrender and join the mainstream. Security forces are keeping a tight vigil on our borders. I am delighted to announce that today the government is launching a website which will give an account of the valour of the gallantry award winners. A portal is also being launched which aims to provide entire details of these bravehearts who have brought pride to the nation. The story of sacrifices made will certainly inspire the younger generations.”

The Prime Minister made a brief mention of the surgical strikes against terror camps across the Line of Control last year. “When the surgical strike was carried out, the world had to acknowledge I’dia’s capability and strength.”

In the backdrop of renewed incidents of cow vigilantism and violence against Dalits, the Prime Minister spoke out against the “poison of casteism and communalism”.

“Sometimes in the name of faith, some people due to lack of patience end up destroying the social fabric. The country is governed by peace, harmony and unity. The poison of casteism and communalism can never benefit the country. This is the land of Gandhi and Buddha, we have to move forward taking everyone along. This is a part of our cou’try’s culture and tradition. We have to successfully carry it forward, and that is why in the name of faith, violence cannot be allowed.”

“If something happens to a patient in a hospital and the hospital is burnt down; some accident happens and the vehicles are burnt down; people launch a movement and the public property is burnt down; is it for a free India? It is the property of 125 crore Indians. Whose cultural legacy is this? This is our cultural legacy, the legacy of 125 crore people. Whose faith is this? This is our faith, the faith of 125 crore people; and that is why the path of violence in the name of faith can never succeed in this country. The country will never accept this.”

“And that is why I would like to appeal to all the countrymen that at that time our motto as ‘Bharat Choro’ and the day’s slogan is ‘Bharat Chodo’. We have to take everyone and every section of the society along to take the country forward.” Modi referred to the death of children in a Gorakhpur hospital. “Several parts of the country faced natural calamities recently. Besides our innocent children lost their lives in a hospital. Our 125 crore countrymen stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this hour of crisis and grief. I assure the countrymen that in this hour of crisis we shall leave no stone unturned to ensure the well-being of all.”

Listing his governments’ initiatives for the empowerment of women, the Prime Minister also lauded the campaign by some Muslim women against the practice of triple talaq. “I would like to honour those sisters who have been forced to lead a very difficult life due to triple talaq. There is no recourse for them, and such victims of triple talaq have launched a massive movement in the country. They shook the conscience of the intellectual class of the country, the media of the country also helped them and a movement against triple talaq was started in the country.”

“I heartily commend those sisters who have launched this movement, who have been fighting against triple talaq and I am confident that the country will help them in this struggle. The country will help these mothers and sisters in securing this right. India will fully support them and they will ultimately achieve success in this very important step in the direction of women empowerment. I am fully confident about this.”

Towards the end of his speech, Modi took a vow with people to make a New India by 2022 which, he said, will be free of terrorism, communalism and casteism, where there will be no compromise with corruption and nepotism, where every poor will have a pucca house and drinking water, where farmers will have double income by 2022 and youths and women will have full opportunities to realise their dreams”.

