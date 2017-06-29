Narendra Modi Rajkot road show: Traffic jam at Civil Hospital chowk after road show

Narendra Modi Rajkot road show live updates: Many stretches of route of PM Modi’s road show r waterlogged due to intermittent rain in Rajkot since morning. Narendra Modi Rajkot road show live updates: Many stretches of route of PM Modi’s road show r waterlogged due to intermittent rain in Rajkot since morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took out a road show in Rajko, Gujarat from Public Ground to Airport. The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, said during a rally earlier in the day that Rajkot has a special role in his life. “Rajkot has very special place in my life. If Rajkot had not elected me and sent me to Gandhinagar, I may never have come to Delhi.” This is Modi’s fourth visit to the state this year. A day before PM Modi’s visit to the city, some roads were blocked, parking of vehicles was prohibited. The city bus services were also suspended on Thursday.

Narendra Modi Rajkot road show highlights:

8:33 pm: Crowd starts dispersing from Civil Hospital chowk after PM Modi’s motorcade passed by in form of road show.

8:30 pm: Modi roadshow begins. PM passes by Chunarawad Chowk on Bhavnagar Road

8:20 pm: Flies trouble people in Chunarawad Chowk on PM Modi’s road show route on Bhavnagar Road of Rajkot.

Maldharis or cattle herders dance in Chunarawad Chowk on PM Modi’s road show route Maldharis or cattle herders dance in Chunarawad Chowk on PM Modi’s road show route

7:50 pm: People on terrace, road wait for passage of PM Narendra Modi on road show route at Chunarawad Chowk

7:45 pm: Many stretches of route of PM Modi’s road show are waterlogged due to intermittent rain in Rajkot since morning.

7:30 pm: Rajkot is the hometown and electoral constituency of Rupani. He is an MLA from Rajkot (west) constituency. Though BJP holds two of the three Assembly seats in the city, it had suffered heavy losses in the municipal elections, held soon after the Patidar quota agitation, in December 2015.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd