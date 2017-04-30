Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 11 am

This will be the 31st episode of Mann Ki Baat. (Source: Narendra Modi /Twitter) This will be the 31st episode of Mann Ki Baat. (Source: Narendra Modi /Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on Sunday through his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. The 31st edition of Mann Ki Baat will start at 11 am. Listeners can tune into All India Radio or watch the telecast on on Doordarshan. National public broadcaster Akashvani will broadcast the address in regional languages following the Hindi broadcast.

Earlier on Saturday, while addressing a function held in the honour of Kannada philosopher Basaveshwara, PM Modi touched on the triple talaq issue. “A hope is rising within me that powerful people will emerge from within the community who will break the traditions, demolish them and develop a modern system. Enlightened people from within the Muslim community will emerge and come forward to fight against all that Muslim daughters have to undergo. They will find a way out,” he said.

In the previous installment of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi had said the people of the country wanted a ‘New India.’ “New India manifests the strength and skills of 125 crore Indians, who will create a Bhavya and Divya India,” he said. He added that the people of the country would contribute towards the development of India.

Expressing gratitude towards people for supporting the Digidhan movement. “Over the last few months the country has witnessed a certain atmosphere in which people in large numbers have participated in the digital payment, ‘Digidhan’ movement. There has also been an increase in curiosity about cashless transactions. The poorest of the poor are making an attempt to learn, and people are gradually moving towards doing businesses without cash,” he said.

