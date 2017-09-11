PM Narendra Modi promises strong support to Afghan’s fight against terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Salahuddin Rabbani in a meeting in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo / PIB Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Salahuddin Rabbani in a meeting in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo / PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India attaches the highest priority to its ties with Afghanistan and promised strong support to the trouble-torn country’s fight against terrorism “imposed” on it. Modi, while receiving Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani here, also reiterated India’s full support to the government and people of Afghanistan, including through humanitarian and development assistance, in their efforts to build a peaceful, united, democratic and prosperous nation, a PMO statement said.

During the meeting, Rabbani briefed the prime minister on the situation in Afghanistan. “Both agreed that the Afghan peace process has to be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled,” the statement said.

It said Modi affirmed that India attaches the highest priority to its ties with Afghanistan. “The prime minister reiterated India’s strong support to Afghanistan in fighting terrorism imposed on that country and its people,” the statement added.

Rabbani is in India for the 2nd meeting of the India-Afghanistan Strategic Partnership Council that he co-chairs along with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Earlier, after the Strategic Partnership Council meeting, Rabbani said India and Afghanistan have agreed to strengthen security cooperation. “India has further agreed to provide assistance to Afghan national defence forces,” he said.

