PM Modi, President Mukherjee wish nation on Christmas Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President Pranab Mukherjee took to Twitter on Sunday and wished the nation on Christmas Day. President Pranab Mukherjee said he ‘hopes the spirit of Christmas will fill hearts with love and compassion’.

“Merry Christmas!” PM Modi wrote. “We remember & celebrate the life & teachings of Jesus Christ. His message of peace, unity & compassion inspires us all.”

The President wished that the teachings of Christ would inspire people to contribute their very best for the welfare of humanity. “Warm greetings & best wishes for a blessed Christmas to all my fellow citizens in India & abroad,” he said, “May the divine teachings of Lord Jesus Christ inspire us to contribute our very best for the welfare of humanity.”

The Christian festival is celebrated by many around the world to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. On this day, Christmas trees, decked with lights, decorative ornaments and gifts, are kept in living rooms, stockings with presents are hung and churches conduct masses celebrating the birth of the Christ in Bethlehem nearly 2017 years ago.

India’s population majorly consist Hindus and Muslims, but the event is celebrated across religions as many pitch in to join the festivity. Shops and malls are decorated with lights and markets offer season discounts as the country wakes up to greetings from its leaders.