PM Narendra Modi, President Pranab Mukherjee extend Easter greetings

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Source: PTI) President Pranab Mukherjee. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee, on Sunday, took to Twitter and extended their greetings to everyone on the occasion of Easter. “Easter greetings to everyone! May the teachings of Jesus Christ further the spirit of harmony, compassion & togetherness in our society,” PM Modi said in his tweet.

President Mukherjee put out a series of tweets from his official Twitter handle and urged everyone to “unite together to eradicate violence and hatred from society.”

“May this Easter be a time of renewal and rejuvenation. The teachings of Lord Jesus Christ inspire us to lead a life filled with truth, forgiveness, love and selfless service. Let us dedicate ourselves to the service of the weak and downtrodden,” the President said.

Easter is celebrated by Christians around the world to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day of his burial after he was crucified. Easter also marks an end to the 40-day fasting period called Lent.

People gather in Churches and offer their prayers on this day and the festival is celebrated with fervour across the country.

