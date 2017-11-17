Amit Shah latches on to Pew report to hail PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah. (PTI/ File Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah. (PTI/ File Photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday latched on to a report by an international survey and research body, Pew Research Global, to say that people’s trust in the government had gone up after the Narendra Modi government came to power.

According to a survey conducted by the American think tank, more than eight in ten Indians say economic conditions are “good” in the country despite Modi’s decision to abolish high-value bank notes last November.

“The findings of Pew Global research are very significant. After Modi Government came to power, people’s trust in Government, Democracy and confidence that the nation is in the right direction has gone up drastically,” Shah tweeted.

Modi remains the most popular national figure in Indian politics, his popularity is relatively unchanged in the north, has risen in the west and the south and is down slightly in the east, according to the survey’s findings.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the report showed that Modi and his governance has gained popularity.

