PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 33rd death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday paid tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi in a post on Twitter. Remembering the Congress leader, he wrote, “Tributes to former PM Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.” He also paid respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 147th birth anniversary, saying, “We salute Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. His momentous service and monumental contribution to India can never be forgotten.”

Leaders from across the country also remembered Indira Gandhi. Congress leader Ajay Maken tweeted: “Proud Nation remembers 2 great patriots today Sardar Patel and Indira Gandhi.” Kerala Congress leader and former chief minister of the state, Oomen Chandy tweeted, “Today is the Martyrdom Anniversary of the strongest lady India has ever seen, paying tribute to the Iron lady of India, Smt Indira Gandhi.”

Ashok Gehlot, Congress party’s national general secretary, too, took to Twitter and said: “I pay my humble tributes to former PM Smt Indira Gandhi on her Punyatithi. She contributed immensely towards national unity and integrity.”

Indira Gandhi, daughter of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was the only woman who served as the Prime Minister of India and the second longest serving Prime Minister of the country after her father. She was appointed the [resident of Congress party in 1959 and served as the Prime Minister of the country from 1966 to 1977. Gandhi lost power after an Emergency was imposed by her in 1975 leading to a national discontent and countrywide protests.

She returned to power in 1980 and during this time she ordered storming of Sikh holy shrine Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, following which she was assasinated on October 31, 1984. She went to war with Pakistan supporting the independence movement in East Pakistan leading to formation of Bangladesh. In 1999, Indira Gandhi was named ‘Woman of the Millennium’ by a BBC poll.

