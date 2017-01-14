Cho Ramaswamy’s satire made his criticism loveable even to those he criticised: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi making his address via video conference. (ANI) PM Narendra Modi making his address via video conference. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the 47th Thuglak anniversary in Chennai via video conference. In his speech, he paid tribute to editor of Thuglak Cho Ramaswamy, who died in December 2016, saying Cho’s death was a personal loss for him. He also that the political history of India cannot be written without including Cho and his political commentary. “In Cho, we all have lost a friend. He offered invaluable wisdom to whoever came his way,” PM Modi said, adding, “I knew Cho personally for many years, its a personal loss for me. He had a multifaceted personality.”

Modi said, “His greatest achievement was that he made Thuglak a weapon against all divisive forces. Cho’s satire made his criticism loveable even to those he criticised. If someone has to write the political history of India, he cannot write it without including Cho Ramaswamy and his political commentary.”

Modi then stressed on the importance of humour, saying it brought happiness in people’s lives. “Humour brings happiness in our lives, its the best healer.Power of a smile or laughter is more than the power of abuse or any weapon,” he said.

PM Modi also extended his greetings to the people for Pongal, Makarsankranti, and Lohri.

