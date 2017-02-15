PM Modi pays homage to 4 army men killed in Kashmir encounters

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to security personnel who lost their lives in encounters with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to security personnel who lost their lives in encounters with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to four army men, including a Major, who were killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir on Tuesday. He laid wreaths on the bodies of the soldiers at the Palam Airport in Delhi where the mortal remains were brought on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat briefed the Prime Minister on the incidents in which the casualties took place. Major S Dahiya and three other soldiers were killed on Tuesday in two encounters in Kashmir. Dahiya was killed in an encounter in Kralgund area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district where security forces gunned down three militants hiding in a residential house.

Three other army men were killed in an encounter in Hajin area of Bandipora district after security forces cordoned off the area following information about presence of militants there.