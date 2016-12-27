LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates Char Dham highway project, pays tribute to 2013 flood victims

PM Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo) PM Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday was in Dehradun to address a Parivartan Rally as part of Bharatiya Janata Party’s outreach programme to woo voters before the upcoming elections. He also inaugurated the 900-km Char Dham Highway Development programme and paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2013 flash floods in Uttarakhand.

In his last address in Kanpur, PM Modi targeted the Opposition for allegedly supporting the corrupt. “This is the first time in country’s history that people were raising slogans in Parliament to save the corrupt,” said PM Modi. This was also the first time he announced that the government would be soon introducing two schemes aimed at encouraging consumers and traders to adopt digital payments. The prime minister has so far addressed rallies in Ghazipur, Agra, Kushinagar, Moradabad, Bahraich and Kanpur.

WATCH | Char Dham Project A Tribute To Uttarakhand Flash Flood Victims: PM Modi

Interestingly, a joint press conference called by the Congress of all Opposition parties opposing demonetisation seems to have hit the wall with most deciding to stay away. Barring the Trinamool Congress, DMK, JD(S) and the RJD, most in the Opposition camp said they had decided to stay away from the Tuesday event. Most are reportedly miffed over Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi meeting PM Modi on the last of Parliament Winter Session.

LIVE UPDATES

