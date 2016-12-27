LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates Char Dham highway project, pays tribute to 2013 flood victims

Latest News
December 27, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday was in Dehradun to address a Parivartan Rally as part of Bharatiya Janata Party’s outreach programme to woo voters before the upcoming elections. He also inaugurated the 900-km Char Dham Highway Development programme and paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2013 flash floods in Uttarakhand.

In his last address in Kanpur, PM Modi targeted the Opposition for allegedly supporting the corrupt. “This is the first time in country’s history that people were raising slogans in Parliament to save the corrupt,” said PM Modi. This was also the first time he announced that the government would be soon introducing two schemes aimed at encouraging consumers and traders to adopt digital payments. The prime minister has so far addressed rallies in Ghazipur, Agra, Kushinagar, Moradabad, Bahraich and Kanpur.

Interestingly, a joint press conference called by the Congress of all Opposition parties opposing demonetisation seems to have hit the wall with most deciding to stay away. Barring the Trinamool Congress, DMK, JD(S) and the RJD, most in the Opposition camp said they had decided to stay away from the Tuesday event. Most are reportedly miffed over Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi meeting PM Modi on the last of Parliament Winter Session.

PM Modi ends his speech

Corruption has ruined our ‘great nation’ and we have to save it: PM

We asked the state governments to do the same but they did not want to: PM

We have decided that there will be no interview in appointment of Grade 3 and Grade 4 jobs in Indian government: PM

We have already disbursed Rs 6,600 crore under OROP: PM

Since 40 years, the soldiers were demanding OROP from government. For 40 years, the party which ruled did not think about our soldiers. They never thought about fulfilling their demands. When the elections came near, the added Rs 500 crore to the OROP budget when it requires more than Rs 10,000 crore: PM

We took the responsibility and we have provided gas connection to lakhs of people: PM

We will make an Uttarakhand that out youth does not have to go and live in ‘dirty streets’ of cities in search of work: PM

Uttarakhand’s biggest source of income is tourism and if the facilities are up to the mark then which family of India would not want to come and stay here for some days: PM

Construction of this highway will provide employment to youth of Uttarakhand: PM

The policy decisions taken in haste can help in ‘Rajniti’ but not in ‘Samajniti’

The previous governments could not do anything to provide facilities for this: PM

When someone leaves for Badrinath or Kedarnath Yatra, they keep 2-3 days as buffer because of uncertainties on the trip. A pilgrims mind should be free of any worries but here people are continuously thinking about what will happen next. Now, because of this highway, the ‘yatra’ will become easy: PM

The Char Dham highway will provide new opportunities for people of Uttarakhand

The inauguration of Char Dham highway is a tribute to those who lost their lives in Kedarnath floods: PM

You (people) have come here in big numbers and it is an indication that Uttarakhand can no longer wait for development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address

