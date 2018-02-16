LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’ session with students today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an interactive session with school and college students today to discuss the importance of stress-free exams. The session “Pariksha Par Charcha” will be aired in all CBSE affiliated schools and students are being encouraged to ask questions and share stress-relieving techniques with the PM. Since Class 10 and 12 board exams are approaching, students are particularly worried about getting a good score in the exams. PM Modi has been insisting that the students should not be worried while answering exams and even chartered a ‘guide’ for students on how to approach exams like a ‘warrior’. Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar will also be present along with MoS in the HRD Ministry Upendra Kushwaha.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee asked all schools and colleges across West Bengal to ignore University Grants Commission’s (UGC) directive to air the speech in all educational institutions. “At present, examinations are going on in schools and colleges in the state. Under such circumstances, no one is willing to listen to speeches. Making preparations for live telecast of the speech will not be the right thing to do now,” he told media persons.

