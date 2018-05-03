PM Narendra Modi on World Press Freedom Day: ‘Free press makes for a stronger democracy’

PM Narendra Modi. (Source: Twitter) PM Narendra Modi. (Source: Twitter)

On the occasion of World Press Freedom day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a free press makes for a stronger democracy and urged the citizens to reaffirm their ‘commitment to support a free press’. “A free press makes a stronger democracy! Today on #WorldPressFreedomDay, let us reaffirm our commitment towards steadfastly supporting a free press. It is the multiplicity of ideas and human expression that makes us more vibrant as a society,” tweeted Modi.

He also acknowledged the tireless work of ‘countless women and men’ who upheld the spirit of freedom of press. Modi also appreciated the role of active social media users who have ‘helped in safeguarding the freedom of press and expression.’

Calling press the fourth pillar of democracy, the Congress, however, attacked the ruling BJP for intimidating journalists. “The fourth pillar of our democracy is crumbling under BJP’s pressure. We must all stand firmly behind journalists who are still doing their difficult jobs in this stifling atmosphere of fear, threat, and intimidation. #DaroMat #WorldPressFreedomDay,” tweeted the Congress party.

The United Nations General Assembly had declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day to raise awareness about freedom of press.

