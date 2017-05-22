PM Narendra Modi on two-day Gujarat visit, to address African Development Bank meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Gujarat Monday where he is scheduled to attend the annual general meeting of African Development Bank in Gandhinagar. He will also inaugurate some development projects in the state. Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of various projects at the Kandla Port in Kutch district and then address a public gathering near Gandhidham.

“Tomorrow I will begin a two-day Gujarat visit, during which I will join programmes in Kutch and Gandhinagar,” the prime minister tweeted. “I shall inaugurate & lay the foundation stone for various projects of the Kandla Port and address a public meeting at Gandhidham,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Sunday.

“In Bhachau, a pumping station would be inaugurated & I shall join a public meeting. On Tuesday, I will be in Gandhinagar to participate in the opening ceremony of the meetings of the AfDB Group,” he added.

The Prime Minister also said that he will be meeting delegates taking part in the annual general meeting. PM Modi, who has also served as the Gujarat CM, is visiting the state for the third time after assuming office. Assembly elections are also expected to he held in Gujarat later this year and Modi is expected to campaign actively for BJP in his home state.

Ahead of his visit, Patel agitation leader Hardik Patel and 50 of his supporters shaved their heads in protest. “This is a mark of protest against the atrocities police have committed on the Patidar community, the Dalits and others,” Hardik told a gathering of people at Lathidad village in Botad, Bhavnagar.

The PM had last visited Gujarat in April and covered mostly the areas in southern part of the state. Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Bharatsinh Solanki took a dig at him on Sunday and said that PM’s ‘frequent visits to the state were a political compulsion to bolster a weak state BJP leadership’.

