PM Narendra Modi news highlights and speech highlights of June 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on June 9, reiterated his stand on terrorism at the 17th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit which was held in Astana, Kazakhstan. “Terrorism is a major threat to humanity. We will have to make coordinated efforts to counter the menace of terrorism,” he said at the summit. Both India and Pakistan were formally inducted as SCO members at the summit. PM Modi also met his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif in Astana where both the leaders exchanged greetings. “After 12 years of observership, will get membership of SCO. Want to thank all members for their support. We have extensive cooperation with SCO nations. We want to deepen the focus on connectivity,” PM Modi said at the summit.

Earlier, PM Modi visited St Petersburg in Russia to attend the 18th India-Russia annual Summit. “Met President Putin. We had a wonderful meeting during which we discussed India-Russia relations,” PM Modi tweeted on June 1 after his meeting with the Russian President. On the other hand, Putin also asserted that the bilateral trade relations between Russia and India will not be impacted by Moscow’s growing relation with Islamabad. “We do not have any tight (military) relations with Pakistan. And for sure our relations with Pakistan have no impact on trade between India and Russia,” Putin said.

