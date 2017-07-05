PM Narendra Modi news highlights and speech highlights of July 2017

PM Narendra Modi leaves for Israel from New Delhi. Photo: PIB PM Narendra Modi leaves for Israel from New Delhi. Photo: PIB

* On July 4, during his visit to Israel, PM Narendra Modi said, ““It is my singular honour to be the first ever Indian Prime Minister to undertake this groundbreaking visit to Israel… My visit celebrates the strength of centuries-old links between our societies. Based on the bonds, our partnership has maintained a strong and sustained upswing since the establishment of full diplomatic relations 25 years ago. The people of Israel have built a nation on democratic principles. They have nurtured it with hard work, grit and spirit of innovation. You have marched on, regardless of adversity, and converted challenges into opportunity. India applauds your achievements.”

