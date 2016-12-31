Latest News
  • Narendra Modi New Year’s eve speech: ‘No precedent globally what India has done against black money, corruption’

Narendra Modi New Year’s eve speech: ‘No precedent globally what India has done against black money, corruption’

Narendra Modi speech Live updates: The prime minister reiterated that the fight against corruption and black money should not stop.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 31, 2016 9:24 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked the country for their support is his demonetisation move. In his televised address to the nation, he said corruption, blackmoney and counterfeit currency had crippled common man. He said the problems which the people have faced for the betterment of the country is an example in itself. “People have faced problems for betterment of nation, this is your blessing. Government will try to normalise situation in banks in the new year,” he said. He further reiterated that the fight against blackmoney and corruption should not be stopped. His speech comes a day after the 50-day deadline post-demonetisation came to an end on Friday, December 30. This was PM Modi’s second speech to the nation after he announced the demonetisation move on November 8, where he scrapped the high denomination notes of Rs 500, and Rs 1,000.

Here are the highlights

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20169:26 pm

Prime Minister’s announcements will enhance economic activities: Arun Jaitley

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:51 pm

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:50 pm

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:50 pm

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:50 pm

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:50 pm

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:49 pm

Banks have also been asked to increase working capital loans from 20% of turnover to 30% for enterprises that transact digitally: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:49 pm

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:48 pm

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:48 pm

NABARD created a fund of Rs 21000 crore last month, now Govt is adding Rs 20,000 crore more to this: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:38 pm

PM Narendra Modi’s New Year’s eve speech: Politicians react on Twitter

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:36 pm

No precedent globally what Indians have done against corruption: Top quotes from PM Modi’s New Year’s eve speech.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:30 pm

As we welcome the New Year, lets come together to build a bright future of the country: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:29 pm

PM Modi seeks debate on holding Parliamentary and Assembly elections simultaneously and issue of rising costs in polls.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:28 pm

Fight against blackmoney and corruption should not be stopped: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:28 pm

Youths who had turned to wrong path are returning in large nos, if we remain vigilant we can save our children from returning to violence-PM

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:13 pm

Banks have been asked to raise cash credit limit to small business to 25% from 20%: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:09 pm

Two new schemes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide 4% interest waiver on loan of up to Rs 9 lakh and of 3% on loan up to Rs 12 lakh, says PM

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:09 pm

3% interest waiver on loan upto Rs 2 lakh for construction of houses in rural India, under PM Awas Yojana: PM

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:08 pm

Rabi crop sowing up by 6%; fertilizer sales up 9% despite doomsday predictions by critics: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:08 pm

Govt to pay interest for 60 days on loans taken by farmers for rabi season from district cooperative banks and primary societies: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:05 pm

Rs 6000 assistance will be provided to pregnant women; the assistance money will be transferred to their account: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:03 pm

Bank employees and authorities along with people have done exemplary work, yes there have been reports of a few indulging in corruption: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20168:01 pm

Govt has taken some decisions to enable poor and middle class people to purchase houses: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:59 pm

All concerned directed to restore normalcy in banking system, particularly in rural & far flung areas, to end difficulties of people: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:58 pm

Home loans for poor & middle class people upto Rs 9 lakh will get 4 % exemption on interest and upto Rs 12 lakh will get 3 % exemption: PM

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:54 pm

Law will do its job on illegal wealth holders but govt’s priority is that honest get protection & their difficulties are reduced: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:52 pm

Bank employees and authorities along with people have done exemplary work, yes there have been reports of a few indulging in corruption: PM

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:52 pm

I urge banks to take initiatives and launch schemes keeping in mind the poor and the middle class people: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:51 pm

Only 24 lakh people have declared their income of being over Rs 10 lakh: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:51 pm

Our banking system has never seen such a huge amount on money coming into the system: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:50 pm

This is a great opportunity for our banking system, says PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:50 pm

A balance has to be brought between cash in the system and being cashless: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:48 pm

Indian economy had cash circulation disproportionately higher than similar sized economies which had led to price rise: PM Modi.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:46 pm

The problems which the people have faced for the betterment of the country is an example in itself: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:46 pm

Yet people have faced problems for betterment of nation, this is your blessing. Govt will try to normalise situation in banks in new year-PM

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:42 pm

The way the public has conducted themselves post demonetisation, our past leaders would have praised the citizens, says PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:41 pm

Corruption, blackmoney, counterfeit currency had crippled common man: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:39 pm

What India has done with demonetisation, there’s no other example in the world, says PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:39 pm

Government and public have fought together to curb black money, says PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:39 pm

The problems which the people have faced for the betterment of the country is an example in itself: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:38 pm

Overwhlemed by Public support post demonetisation: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:37 pm

Sacrifices made by citizens will benefit them in long run, says PM Modi.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:37 pm

When there is a revolution for truth, the govt and citizens stand face to face, stand shoulder to shoulder and fight together, says PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:36 pm

Took tough decision to curb black money, says PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:34 pm

After Diwali, our country took an important decision to curb black money which will have long term benefits: PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:34 pm

Let’s greet new year with new determination, says PM Modi

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:24 pm

The ruling BJP, however, alleged that Opposition was running away from the debate. On December 25, PM addressed the nation through his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki baat’ and praised the countrymen ‘for supporting the demonetisation move’.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:23 pm

The government has so far faced immense criticism from opposition parties for allegedly implementing the decision in a ‘rush’ without a cohesive plan. The Winter Session of Parliament also saw continued protests in both the Houses as the Opposition demanded PM’s presence throughout the demonetisation debate.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20167:07 pm

This will be PM Modi’s second speech after he announced the demonetisation move on November 8, where he scrapped the old high denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. As much as 86 per cent of the cash in currency across India was rendered invalid after the announcement with people left with just smaller denomination notes to transact. Over the past few weeks every single Indian has been affected in a way unprecedented since Emergency and still found a lot of support from everyone.

