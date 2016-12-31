Narendra Modi New Year’s eve speech: ‘No precedent globally what India has done against black money, corruption’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked the country for their support is his demonetisation move. In his televised address to the nation, he said corruption, blackmoney and counterfeit currency had crippled common man. He said the problems which the people have faced for the betterment of the country is an example in itself. “People have faced problems for betterment of nation, this is your blessing. Government will try to normalise situation in banks in the new year,” he said. He further reiterated that the fight against blackmoney and corruption should not be stopped. His speech comes a day after the 50-day deadline post-demonetisation came to an end on Friday, December 30. This was PM Modi’s second speech to the nation after he announced the demonetisation move on November 8, where he scrapped the high denomination notes of Rs 500, and Rs 1,000.

