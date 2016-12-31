PM Narendra Modi New Year eve demonetisation speech: Where to watch, when to watch, what to expect on 31st December

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on New Year eve with primary focus, as widely speculated, on demonetisation and its effects on the Indian economy. The prime minister is likely to touch upon the benefits of the demonetisation move, the gradual shift towards digital payments and its long-term impact on the Indian economy, among other things. This will be the second time that the prime minister will be addressing the entire nation after his sudden announcement of the demonetisation move on November 8, when he had scrapped old high denomination notes of Rs 500, and Rs 1,000 in a bid to curb the menace of black money and counterfeit currency. His speech will be telecasted live on national channel Doordarshan.

In the meantime, the deadline for depositing old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination ended on December 30. An ordinance to this effect was introduced by the Cabinet on Thursday which declared the possession of old notes a penal offence. President Pranab Mukherjee gave his assent to the ordinance on Friday.

Meanwhile, in a renewed bid to push for a digital economy, PM Modi on Friday had launched the BHIM app which, according to him, will aim to make digital transactions across the country easier for the common man. He spoke at the Digi Dhan Mela at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital, where he said the country needs to move ahead with digital transactions in the future, adding that digital economy is the future of the country.

You can watch the live streaming of the prime minister’s speech on his website http://www.narendramodi.in/watch-live. The speech is scheduled to begin from 7:30 pm onwards today.

