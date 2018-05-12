India ready to be ‘Sherpa’ to help Nepal scale mountain of success: PM Modi tells Oli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli ahead of delegation level talks in Kathmandu on Friday. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli ahead of delegation level talks in Kathmandu on Friday. (PTI)

While lauding the Himalayan nation’s successful journey from bullets to ballots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is ready to be the “Sherpa” to help Nepal scale the mountain of success. Modi, who concluded his two-day visit to the country, also lauded the country for switching from “Yuddh to Buddh (War to Peace)”.

While addressing a civic reception programme which was held to honour him, Modi said, “Nepal has covered a long journey from Yuddh to Buddh. You have left the bullet to opt the ballot way. But this is not the destination. You have to go a long way.”

He added, “You have reached the base camp of the Mt Everest and the main climb is yet to be done. And the way mountaineers are strongly helped by Sherpas to scale the summit, much the same way India is ready to work as the Sherpa for Nepal.”

PM Modi offers prayers at Muktinath Temple in Muktinath on Saturday. (PTI) PM Modi offers prayers at Muktinath Temple in Muktinath on Saturday. (PTI)

While stressing on the special relations shared by the two neighbours, Modi said he admired Nepal’s spirit of resilience and commitment towards democracy. He also said that it is important for Nepal to identify its needs and priorities to deliver desired results. “India will stand shoulder-to-shoulder to help Nepal in its development journey. In your success lies our success, in your happiness lies India’s happiness,” he said, adding “Sabka saath sabka vikas is as much about global well-being as it’s about India’s growth.”

Read | PM Modi in Nepal: India offers Rs 100-cr aid, bus service to Nepal

Modi also praised the Nepalese for their combined strength to rebuild the country following the 2015 earthquake which claimed nearly 9,000 lives. He also congratulated them for the Constitution that reshaped the country’s political history by embracing the federal system. “There is an atmosphere of hope and optimism in Nepal,” Modi said, adding that India would always become partner to Nepal’s progress.

While describing Kathmandu as a mixture of the ancient and the modern, he said, “There is something unique about the beauty of Kathmandu. It’s a special city. It has an important place in the history of the world. Nepal is a country of diversity and Kathmandu is a world in its own. The diversity gives fresh air to any outsider.”

PM Modi interacts with the crowd at Muktinath Temple on Saturday. (PTI) PM Modi interacts with the crowd at Muktinath Temple on Saturday. (PTI)

Modi also expressed his desire to travel to Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, in his next visit. “During my previous visits, I prayed at Pashupatinath. This time, in addition to Pashupatinath, I went to Janakpur and Muktinath. These places illustrate close ties between our nations,” he said, while repeating ‘Nepal Bhaarat Maitri Amar Rahos (Long live Nepal-India Friendship)’ thrice at the end of his speech.

Taking to Twitter later, Modi termed his two-day visit to the neighbouring country as “historic” and termed his talks with his counterpart K P Sharma Oli as “productive” and said his trip had added new vigour to India-Nepal relations. “My Nepal visit was historic. It gave me a great opportunity to connect with the wonderful people of Nepal. Talks with PM Oli were productive. New vigour has been added to India-Nepal relations through this visit. Gratitude to the people and Government of Nepal for their warmth,” he tweeted.

My Nepal visit was historic. It gave me a great opportunity to connect with the wonderful people of Nepal. Talks with PM Oli were productive. New vigour has been added to India-Nepal relations through this visit. Gratitude to the people and Government of Nepal for their warmth. pic.twitter.com/ZLE5TMX4nI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2018

Meanwhile, a combined statement issued by the two countries said Modi and Oli have agreed to maintain the momentum generated by the visit by adopting effective measures to ensure implementation of all agreements and understanding reached in the past.

The two leaders also agreed that proper implementation of the bilateral initiatives in agriculture, railway linkages and inland waterways development, which was signed during PM Oli’s recent visit to India, would lead to transformational impact in these areas. The two leaders reiterated their resolve to work together to take bilateral relations to newer heights by strengthening ongoing cooperation in diverse spheres as well as expanding partnership for socio-economic development on the basis of the principles of equality, mutual trust, respect and mutual benefit, the statement said.

PM Modi during a call-on by Nepali Congress President and former Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and other members of the Nepali Congress, in Kathmandu, on Saturday. (PTI) PM Modi during a call-on by Nepali Congress President and former Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and other members of the Nepali Congress, in Kathmandu, on Saturday. (PTI)

Modi and Oli also emphasised the need for regular convening of bilateral mechanisms, including Nepal-India Joint Commission at Foreign/External Affairs Ministers level, to review the overall state of bilateral relations, and for the expeditious implementation of the economic and development cooperation projects. They welcomed the outcome of the recently held Inter-Governmental Committee meeting on Trade, Transit and Cooperation to control unauthorized trade to jointly initiate a comprehensive review of the bilateral Treaty of Trade, and to consider amendments to the Treaty of Transit and related Agreements with a view to further facilitating Nepal’s access to the Indian market, enhancing overall bilateral trade, and facilitating Nepal’s transit trade, the statement said.

Read | PM Modi’s Nepal visit dates decided in advance: Vijay Gokhale

The two leaders agreed to take further steps to enhance the economic and physical connectivity by air, land, and water. They also directed their officials to expand cooperation in the civil aviation sector, including early technical discussion on additional air entry routes to Nepal by respective technical teams.

Modi and Oli agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the power sector in line with the bilateral Power Trade Agreement. They also directed their officials to address outstanding matters by September 2018, with the objective of advancing cooperation in all areas.

PM Modi at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu on Saturday. (PTI) PM Modi at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu on Saturday. (PTI)

The two leaders underscored the importance of regional and sub-regional cooperation under BIMSTEC, SAARC, and BBIN frameworks for forging meaningful cooperation in identified sectors.

Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to Oli to pay a visit to India. Oli accepted the invitation; dates will be finalized through diplomatic channels.

On Friday, Modi said the open borders between India and Nepal played an important role in the strong bilateral ties. “We will not allow its misuse by anti-social elements,” he said.

Modi returned to New Delhi today after he was given a farewell at Tribhuvan International Airport by Nepal Foreign Minister Pradip Gyawali.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd