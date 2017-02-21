PM Modi becomes most followed world leader on Facebook

In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had the most number of interactions on Facebook. (Source: PTI Photo/File) In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had the most number of interactions on Facebook. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

It’s official. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed world leader on Facebook with over 40 million people following his personal account, according to a report published by Burson-Marsteller. While US President Donald Trump is at the second position with 20 million followers on his personal page, the report also stated that the third position belonged to the PMO account on Facebook, which had over 13 million followers. Other Indian leaders that featured in the top 20 list included President Pranab Mukherjee at number 9 and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at number 16.

PM Modi also had the most interactions in 2016 (likes, comments and shares) among all world leaders. Images of the prime minister’s mother visiting his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg was the second most popular post in 2016. With 169 million interactions, PM Modi’s page engagement is far more than the second-placed world leader, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen, who had 58 million interactions. The archived @ObamaWhiteHouse page stands at third place with 36 million interactions, followed by Argentine President Mauricio Macri whose interaction falls under 36 million. The personal page of Barack Obama comes fifth in the top list, with over 30 million interactions for 2016. Obama, who had been the most followed world leader on Facebook with 52 million followers, has one of the lowest interaction rates at only 0.15 per cent.

