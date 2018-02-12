PM Narendra Modi meets Oman Sultan, MoUs on military, legal co-operation signed

PM Modi at the Museum of Future (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia) PM Modi at the Museum of Future (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

Eight agreements, including one pertaining to military cooperation, were signed between India and Oman after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Oman’s Sultan Qaboos on Sunday night.

Besides the annexure to the MoU on military cooperation, the agreements were on legal and judicial cooperation, tourism, health, peaceful uses of outer space, among others.

There was also a pact on mutual visa exemption for diplomatic, special, service and official passport. An MoU was signed between the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses and National Defence College of Sultanate of Oman on academic and scholarly cooperation sectors, and another MoU was signed between the Foreign Service Institute and the Oman Diplomatic Institute.

During the bilateral meeting with PM Modi, Sultan Qaboos appreciated the contribution of honest and hard working Indian nationals in the development of Oman, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. “Charting out new frontiers in our bilateral relationship, PM Modi held delegation level talks with Sultan Qaboos. The two strategic partners discussed to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, energy, defence and security, food security and regional issues.”

The Prime Minister, who will visit a Shiva temple in Muscat on Monday, will also visit the Grand Mosque built by Sultan Qaboos. He will meet the deputy Prime Minister of Oman, before departing for Delhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App