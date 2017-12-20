PM Narendra Modi meets Ockhi victims: I’ve come to share your grief

PM Narendra Modi meets victims of Cyclone Ockhi in Kavaratti, Lakshadweep on Tuesday. PTI PM Narendra Modi meets victims of Cyclone Ockhi in Kavaratti, Lakshadweep on Tuesday. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited cyclone-hit areas of Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram and met families of fishermen killed or missing in the wake of the Ockhi cyclone. Amid tight security, the families of the fishermen were taken by government and church authorities to Kanyakumari for a meeting that lasted less than 30 minutes.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan received the PM at Kanyakumari. A senior official said the state government demanded more assistance from the Centre in relief and rehabilitation measures in Kanyakumari district, especially Thoothoor zone. An official release said Palaniswami urged the Centre to declare the cyclone a national calamity and demanded additional funds from the National Disaster Response Fund. P Justin Antony, a fisherman leader who works with the International Fishermen Development Trust in Kanyakumari, met the PM and submitted a memorandum. He said the PM was a good listener to people’s problems. “He received my memorandum and promised that he will try to do something.”

Andrews Kosmos, forane vicar of Thoothoor vicariate, a zone comprising nine villages from where not less than 300 fishermen are still missing, said Modi’s meeting lasted 15 to 20 minutes. “The meeting was informal as he himself walked towards us. Only one affected family could speak to him as others were not able to speak in English. He listened to us, promised that he will consider the suggestions and demands. He said his main priority is to save the lives of people,” said vicar Kosmos. The PM then reached Thiruvananthapuram and drove to Poonthura village, where he met families of dead and missing fishermen. Later, he held discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the rehabilitation package before returning to Delhi.

At Poonthura, where 30-odd fishermen are still missing, he said, “The nation is with you. The government is ready to give all relief to those affected by the cyclone. That is why I am standing before you… I have come to share your grief. The government will take all steps to bring the missing men before Christmas.” An official release from the Kerala CM’s office said the state has sought a package of Rs 7,340 crore for rehabilitation and development of coastal areas.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App